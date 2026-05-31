Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,990 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $124,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,040 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 484 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 13,196 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $1,024.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $592.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1,027.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $913.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $892.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.12 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is 32.89%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,413,472.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,078.00 to $1,021.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Dbs Bank lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $943.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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