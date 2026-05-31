Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 147,573 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960,694 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 147,573 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Intel were worth $72,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Roth Mkm raised Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Seaport Research Partners lifted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Intel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $81.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $114.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.38 billion, a PE ratio of -184.96 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Intel

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Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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