Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 17,381 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 517,454 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,381 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.22% of Church & Dwight worth $43,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHD. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $91.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $95.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.82 and a 200-day moving average of $92.62. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $81.33 and a one year high of $106.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $565,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,440.20. This represents a 16.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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