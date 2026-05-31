Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,687 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,386 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $113,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company's stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company's stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company's stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 348.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company's stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.2% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company's stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $323.45 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $232.24 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company's 50 day moving average price is $295.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.69.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $348.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

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GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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