Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 49,399 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,589 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 49,399 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in AppLovin were worth $94,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APP. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company's stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the company's stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,189 shares of the company's stock worth $48,727,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company's stock.

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More AppLovin News

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on APP shares. Argus started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $740.00 to $716.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $664.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AppLovin

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $613.09 on Friday. AppLovin Corporation has a twelve month low of $320.00 and a twelve month high of $745.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 64.29% and a return on equity of 219.37%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business's revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 40,704 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.85, for a total value of $18,717,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,430,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,625,877.90. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 9,052 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $5,431,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 177,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $106,470,000. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 464,016 shares of company stock worth $218,477,985 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

Further Reading

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