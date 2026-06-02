Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 8,724 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,565 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $30,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $143.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $88,683.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,471 shares in the company, valued at $557,667.83. This represents a 13.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $141,405. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,039 shares of company stock worth $129,594. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.6%

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $128.24 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $156.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%.The company had revenue of $553.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio is currently 185.45%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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