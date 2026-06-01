Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 305,974 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $56,764,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRSH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,897 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18,440.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $1,307,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MRSH alerts: Sign Up

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRSH opened at $159.73 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $164.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.74 and a 1-year high of $235.78. The company has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 14.26%.The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $3,052,861.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,411,456.30. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $203.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marsh & McLennan Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marsh & McLennan Companies wasn't on the list.

While Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here