Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL - Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,618 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 10,482 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Ecolab worth $63,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 730 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $337.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $320.00 to $296.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ecolab from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $337.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $322.53.

View Our Latest Report on ECL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,004 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total transaction of $266,039.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,281.98. The trade was a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $250.65 per share, with a total value of $250,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,323,899.50. This trade represents a 4.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:ECL opened at $256.28 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.15 and a 12 month high of $309.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Ecolab had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecolab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-8.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Ecolab's payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

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