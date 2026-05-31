Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,204,161 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 144,174 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.6% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $245,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,709,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,010,886 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $104,182,000 after buying an additional 28,026 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $40,855,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 466.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 13,343 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,415,423 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $157,692,000 after buying an additional 113,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WMT opened at $115.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.43 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The firm has a market cap of $922.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65. The business's fifty day moving average is $126.11 and its 200 day moving average is $120.61.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The company had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Walmart

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Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,308,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 120,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,300,550.91. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 661,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,021,470.96. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 137,008 shares of company stock worth $17,048,504 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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