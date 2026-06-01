Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,864 shares of the company's stock after selling 109,215 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $43,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter valued at $1,332,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 38.1% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 66,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 45.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 872,406 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,118,000 after purchasing an additional 273,930 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter valued at $1,466,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,302 shares of the company's stock worth $36,400,000 after buying an additional 33,129 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research raised Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $74.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADM

Insider Transactions at Archer Daniels Midland

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 50,000 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $3,424,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 300,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,354.56. The trade was a 14.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ian R. Pinner sold 34,106 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $2,439,602.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 90,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,486,054.28. This trade represents a 27.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Up 0.0%

ADM opened at $79.80 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $73.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $83.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.34%.The business had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Archer Daniels Midland's payout ratio is 93.27%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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