Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 57,208 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $41,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMS reported encouraging late-stage data for mezigdomide, saying the experimental CELMoD cut the risk of disease progression or death by more than 50% versus standard of care in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. That is the kind of readout investors watch for because it strengthens the case for a future commercial opportunity. Article Title

BMS reported encouraging late-stage data for mezigdomide, saying the experimental CELMoD cut the risk of disease progression or death by more than 50% versus standard of care in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. That is the kind of readout investors watch for because it strengthens the case for a future commercial opportunity. Positive Sentiment: The company also highlighted mezigdomide data in a business update, reinforcing optimism around its broader oncology pipeline and suggesting Celgene-derived assets continue to support long-term growth prospects. Article Title

The company also highlighted mezigdomide data in a business update, reinforcing optimism around its broader oncology pipeline and suggesting Celgene-derived assets continue to support long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb said it is backing a new cell-therapy combination in an early gastrointestinal cancer trial, which adds another potential pipeline catalyst and underscores continued investment in high-value cancer programs. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb said it is backing a new cell-therapy combination in an early gastrointestinal cancer trial, which adds another potential pipeline catalyst and underscores continued investment in high-value cancer programs. Positive Sentiment: BMS also announced a strategic partnership with Anthropic to use Claude across research, clinical development, manufacturing, commercial, and corporate functions, a move that could improve productivity and speed decision-making over time. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.31.

Get Our Latest Report on BMY

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE BMY opened at $57.17 on Monday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $62.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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