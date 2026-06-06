Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,597 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 359.7% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 20,409 shares of the company's stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 15,969 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 439,371 shares of the company's stock worth $76,248,000 after buying an additional 169,739 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 241,581 shares of the company's stock worth $46,229,000 after buying an additional 98,431 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $1,743,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $4,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $144.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $144.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $179.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.9%

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $191.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $168.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.39. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 0.80. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.06 and a fifty-two week high of $311.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.42%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $3,314,983.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 67,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,611. The trade was a 20.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $114,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,713.25. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Molina Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Molina Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While Molina Healthcare currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here