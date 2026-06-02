Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 992,633 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 74,530 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.38% of Tetra Tech worth $33,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTEK. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 136.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 84.0% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,755 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTEK. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTEK

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler acquired 1,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,179.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $50,179. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Tetra Tech stock opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.51. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tetra Tech's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.37%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

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