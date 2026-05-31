Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707,335 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $80,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 524 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:DIS opened at $101.99 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.53 and a 200 day moving average of $105.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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