Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,977 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $54,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts: Sign Up

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.1%

Capital One Financial stock opened at $188.06 on Monday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $174.98 and a twelve month high of $259.64. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $189.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. Argus cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COF

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $643,755.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 97,194 shares in the company, valued at $17,876,892.42. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Capital One Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capital One Financial wasn't on the list.

While Capital One Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here