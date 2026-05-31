Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $172.82 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,253 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 19,726 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $172,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $3,072,744,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 88.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,699,460 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,309,292,000 after buying an additional 1,270,191 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,671 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,874,069,000 after buying an additional 1,028,125 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 89.1% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,752,607 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $720,576,000 after buying an additional 825,649 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,285,145 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,988,132,000 after buying an additional 706,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,499,170. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.1%

TMO opened at $492.34 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $643.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $182.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $479.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $616.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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