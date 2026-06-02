Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $19.69 Million Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 613,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 38,020 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $19,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 265,394 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 39,048 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,672,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 18,274 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 473.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,024.73. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,010. The trade was a 13.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $117,024. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE:AMH opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $472.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $470.62 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMH. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings raised American Homes 4 Rent from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised American Homes 4 Rent from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Homes 4 Rent, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Homes 4 Rent wasn't on the list.

While American Homes 4 Rent currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here