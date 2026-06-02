Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $25.73 Million Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,185 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Cencora were worth $25,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cencora by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,617,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,976,681,000 after acquiring an additional 221,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,190,316 shares of the company's stock worth $2,872,249,000 after buying an additional 782,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459,476 shares of the company's stock worth $1,843,268,000 after buying an additional 169,055 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cencora by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,677,797 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,461,965,000 after buying an additional 821,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cencora by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,509,165 shares of the company's stock worth $1,409,152,000 after acquiring an additional 89,506 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cencora alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cencora from $429.00 to $331.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cencora from $417.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Cencora from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Cencora from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $380.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cencora

Cencora Stock Down 1.6%

COR opened at $265.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $297.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.99. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.82 and a fifty-two week high of $377.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.07). Cencora had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 135.20%. The business had revenue of $78.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current year.

Cencora announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cencora's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

About Cencora

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cencora, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cencora wasn't on the list.

While Cencora currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here