Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $26.93 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,990 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Autodesk were worth $26,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 87 shares of the software company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith bought 3,435 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $231.17 per share, with a total value of $794,068.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 26,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,129,934.89. This represents a 14.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $383.00 to $369.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Autodesk to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $327.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Key Autodesk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $248.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.53 and a 200-day moving average of $259.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.10 and a fifty-two week high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 19.49%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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