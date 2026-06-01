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Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $37.72 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Written by MarketBeat
June 1, 2026
Synopsys logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Nomura Asset Management trimmed its Synopsys stake by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, but still held 80,294 shares valued at about $37.7 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains high, with hedge funds and other institutions controlling 85.47% of Synopsys shares, and several smaller investors recently increased or initiated positions.
  • Analysts are mixed on the stock: price targets have been raised by several firms, but the overall consensus remains Hold with an average target of $563.81.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,294 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Synopsys were worth $37,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $633.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Synopsys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $563.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Synopsys

Key Synopsys News

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $475.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.07 billion, a PE ratio of 110.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.18 and a 12 month high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Synopsys's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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