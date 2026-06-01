Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $38.36 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665,297 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,728 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Altria Group were worth $38,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Altria Group by 286.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,479,699 shares of the company's stock worth $295,929,000 after buying an additional 3,321,262 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,567,823 shares of the company's stock worth $1,285,575,000 after buying an additional 3,172,753 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 438.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637,678 shares of the company's stock worth $209,749,000 after buying an additional 2,962,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,980,626 shares of the company's stock worth $9,282,143,000 after buying an additional 1,903,530 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,460,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Altria Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of MO opened at $69.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $74.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day moving average of $64.07.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.34% and a negative return on equity of 298.69%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.70%.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $418,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 73,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,332,700.25. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles N. Whitaker sold 27,908 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,743.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 180,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,221,318.33. This represents a 13.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,191. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Altria Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $70.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MO

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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