Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $56.80 Million Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR - Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,016 shares of the company's stock after selling 108,344 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.02% of Shift4 Payments worth $56,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,635,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,881 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,153,000 after purchasing an additional 57,282 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 52,346 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on FOUR shares. Capital One Financial set a $50.00 price target on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "market perform" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Freedom Capital lowered Shift4 Payments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Shift4 Payments from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FOUR

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $44.53 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average is $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.43. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $108.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 2.63%.Shift4 Payments's revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In related news, major shareholder Jared Isaacman acquired 195,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.41 per share, with a total value of $8,095,655.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,594,455 shares in the company, valued at $66,026,381.55. The trade was a 13.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 432,327 shares of company stock valued at $17,948,120 over the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company's platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company's core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Shift4 Payments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Shift4 Payments wasn't on the list.

While Shift4 Payments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here