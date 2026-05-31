Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $77.36 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,274 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 43,060 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of CME Group worth $77,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,895,583 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,802,366,000 after purchasing an additional 588,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,523,241,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,812,914 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,300,450,000 after buying an additional 130,848 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,006,932,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,381,133 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $913,548,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CME. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on CME Group from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on CME Group from $340.00 to $323.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on CME Group from $343.00 to $316.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised CME Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.29.

Read Our Latest Report on CME Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.51, for a total transaction of $10,447,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,606,111.30. The trade was a 38.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 5,753 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.63, for a total value of $1,752,536.39. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,438,860.26. This represents a 17.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,044 shares of company stock valued at $13,297,507. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $273.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.23. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.17 and a 1-year high of $329.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.51.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 63.19%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group's payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

CME Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: CME announced that Chairman and CEO Terry Duffy will present at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange and Fintech Conference on June 4, which keeps the company visible to investors and may reinforce its growth story. Article Title

CME announced that Chairman and CEO Terry Duffy will present at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange and Fintech Conference on June 4, which keeps the company visible to investors and may reinforce its growth story. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says CME’s planned 24/7 Bitcoin and Ethereum futures trading could attract more institutional crypto volume, which may support future derivatives activity and trading revenue. Article Title

Recent coverage says CME’s planned 24/7 Bitcoin and Ethereum futures trading could attract more institutional crypto volume, which may support future derivatives activity and trading revenue. Neutral Sentiment: CME also lowered margin requirements on gold and silver futures, a move that may help keep trading active during volatile commodity markets but is not clearly a major fundamental catalyst. Article Title

CME also lowered margin requirements on gold and silver futures, a move that may help keep trading active during volatile commodity markets but is not clearly a major fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Macro commentary from the CME floor highlighted sticky inflation and stronger durable goods data, which could keep Fed policy uncertain and sustain trading activity, but the direct impact on CME stock is unclear. Article Title

Macro commentary from the CME floor highlighted sticky inflation and stronger durable goods data, which could keep Fed policy uncertain and sustain trading activity, but the direct impact on CME stock is unclear. Negative Sentiment: Crypto articles suggesting Bitcoin’s “CME gap” may disappear with round-the-clock trading could reduce the market’s focus on CME-specific weekend price gaps, weakening one of the more visible trading narratives tied to the company’s crypto franchise. Article Title

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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