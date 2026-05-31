Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $85.72 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,641 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,804 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Chubb worth $85,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Chubb Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of CB stock opened at $311.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $120.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.11. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $264.10 and a 1 year high of $345.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at $65,370,056.22. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,386,612.40. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chubb from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Chubb from $286.00 to $271.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on Chubb from $347.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $349.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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