Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $97.92 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,167 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 10,047 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Amgen worth $97,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $336.79 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $342.53 and its 200-day moving average is $345.33. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.83 and a 12 month high of $391.29. The firm has a market cap of $181.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. Amgen's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Amgen's dividend payout ratio is 70.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "hold" rating and a $366.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $355.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Further Reading

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