Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,462 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $61,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,445,978 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,720,020,000 after acquiring an additional 998,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,002,381,000 after acquiring an additional 230,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,865,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,952,933,000 after acquiring an additional 248,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,019,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $2,516,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $265.57.

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Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $305.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $278.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $331.51. The business's 50 day moving average is $250.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is 97.26%.

Texas Instruments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted Texas Instruments as one of the semiconductor names positioned to benefit from AI’s rising power-supply and analog-chip bottlenecks, which could support future demand. Article Link

Market commentary highlighted Texas Instruments as one of the semiconductor names positioned to benefit from AI’s rising power-supply and analog-chip bottlenecks, which could support future demand. Positive Sentiment: Zacks included TXN in a list of AI stocks to buy, citing strong demand trends across the semiconductor space. Article Link

Zacks included TXN in a list of AI stocks to buy, citing strong demand trends across the semiconductor space. Positive Sentiment: Industry coverage of the long-distance wireless connection MCU market named Texas Instruments among major players benefiting from growth in IoT, 5G, and energy-efficient devices. Article Link

Industry coverage of the long-distance wireless connection MCU market named Texas Instruments among major players benefiting from growth in IoT, 5G, and energy-efficient devices. Neutral Sentiment: Texas Instruments presented at Bernstein’s annual strategic decisions conference, but the transcript headline does not indicate a major new catalyst by itself. Article Link

Texas Instruments presented at Bernstein’s annual strategic decisions conference, but the transcript headline does not indicate a major new catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful short position change, offering little directional signal for the stock.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful short position change, offering little directional signal for the stock. Negative Sentiment: A GuruFocus report said TXN has pulled back and still looks overvalued, which can weigh on investor sentiment and valuation expectations. Article Link

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total transaction of $13,818,943.12. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 52,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,294,376.64. The trade was a 49.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Featured Stories

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