Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,195 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 4,895 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Natera worth $49,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinhood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $12,981,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,628,914 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,871,914,000 after buying an additional 1,003,129 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 63.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,247 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $23,863,000 after buying an additional 57,400 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth $1,323,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.8% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $21,329,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total value of $693,564.45. Following the sale, the insider owned 142,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,984,068.55. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.14, for a total transaction of $1,191,769.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 150,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,777,983.66. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 34,406 shares of company stock worth $6,984,955 over the last three months. 5.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Natera from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Natera

Natera Price Performance

NTRA stock opened at $223.37 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.81 and a 52 week high of $256.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.81. Natera had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Natera News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Natera this week:

Positive Sentiment: Natera announced a new collaboration with Diakonos Oncology to use Signatera in a Phase I/II study for refractory melanoma, expanding a key cancer-testing product into another clinical use case and reinforcing its oncology growth story. Article Title

Natera announced a new collaboration with Diakonos Oncology to use in a Phase I/II study for refractory melanoma, expanding a key cancer-testing product into another clinical use case and reinforcing its oncology growth story. Positive Sentiment: Canaccord raised its price target on Natera to $250 from $200 , signaling stronger confidence in the company’s outlook and helping fuel bullish sentiment. Article Title

Canaccord raised its price target on Natera to , signaling stronger confidence in the company’s outlook and helping fuel bullish sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Natera is also drawing attention from investors after commentary calling it a favorite stock idea for the rest of 2026, which adds to the momentum around the name. Article Title

Natera Profile

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

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