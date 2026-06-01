Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 16,086 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,327 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after acquiring an additional 16,086 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Boeing were worth $64,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,833 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Boeing Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $230.75 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.77 and a 1 year high of $254.35. The company has a market cap of $181.90 billion, a PE ratio of 112.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock's 50-day moving average is $218.89 and its 200 day moving average is $219.71.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. Boeing's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus raised Boeing to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 1,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $224.20 per share, with a total value of $499,966.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $993,206. This represents a 101.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

See Also

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