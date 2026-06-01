Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 164,140 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 284.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 164,140 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Keysight Technologies worth $45,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 30.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 66.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $254,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS opened at $338.54 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $327.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.85 and a 1 year high of $370.17. The firm has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Keysight Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Keysight Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total value of $8,578,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 163,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,719,286.92. This trade represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.19, for a total value of $594,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,252,757.81. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 37,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,450 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

Further Reading

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