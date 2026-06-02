Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,724 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,237 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $29,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,084,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $507,393,000 after buying an additional 108,849 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,062.4% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company's stock.

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HCA Healthcare Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:HCA opened at $370.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.00 and a twelve month high of $556.52. The company's 50 day moving average is $449.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.24.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.09 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 295.93% and a net margin of 8.89%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.45 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare's payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $546.00 to $535.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $558.00 to $540.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $573.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $593.00 to $534.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $515.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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