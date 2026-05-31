Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,161 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 65,043 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Snowflake worth $82,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,095,687 shares of the company's stock worth $6,601,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,094 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,603,302 shares of the company's stock worth $2,545,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,809,689 shares of the company's stock worth $1,052,195,000 after purchasing an additional 249,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $974,091,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,104,925 shares of the company's stock worth $474,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company's stock.

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Snowflake News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Snowflake beat Q1 expectations, raised product revenue guidance, and pointed to stronger demand for its AI offerings, reinforcing the growth story. Article Title

Snowflake beat Q1 expectations, raised product revenue guidance, and pointed to stronger demand for its AI offerings, reinforcing the growth story. Positive Sentiment: The company’s $6 billion AWS partnership is being viewed as a major AI infrastructure catalyst that could deepen enterprise adoption. Article Title

The company’s $6 billion AWS partnership is being viewed as a major AI infrastructure catalyst that could deepen enterprise adoption. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets and maintained bullish ratings after the earnings report, signaling growing confidence in SNOW’s upside. Article Title

Analysts raised price targets and maintained bullish ratings after the earnings report, signaling growing confidence in SNOW’s upside. Positive Sentiment: Snowflake is being repriced as a key “agentic AI” data platform, with investors seeing it as foundational infrastructure for enterprise AI workflows. Article Title

Snowflake is being repriced as a key “agentic AI” data platform, with investors seeing it as foundational infrastructure for enterprise AI workflows. Neutral Sentiment: Director Frank Slootman disclosed a pre-arranged share sale under a 10b5-1 trading plan, which is noteworthy but not necessarily a negative signal on the business. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.42, for a total value of $93,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,880,697.32. This represents a 91.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 510,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,233,809.77. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 889,413 shares of company stock valued at $176,342,125 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Snowflake from $205.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp set a $295.00 price target on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Snowflake from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $284.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $255.94 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $156.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.95. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.30 and a 52-week high of $280.67. The firm has a market cap of $88.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Snowflake's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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