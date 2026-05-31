Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,202,495 shares of the company's stock after selling 234,936 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of CocaCola worth $153,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,865,807,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,771,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,200,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,352 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 15.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,094,276 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,592,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135,198 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,916,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in CocaCola in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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CocaCola Price Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $82.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $2,284,228.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $15,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 78,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,429.50. This trade represents a 71.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 630,963 shares of company stock valued at $50,016,979 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Citigroup raised their price target on CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings raised CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price target on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KO

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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