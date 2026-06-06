Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 16,576 Shares of DaVita Inc. $DVA

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) by 91.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,576 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in DaVita were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of DaVita by 109.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,585,000 after acquiring an additional 289,725 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of DaVita by 1,608.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 285,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,713,000 after acquiring an additional 269,081 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 138.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 463,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,502,000 after acquiring an additional 269,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 2,905.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 228,221 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,324,000 after acquiring an additional 220,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company's stock.

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DaVita Price Performance

NYSE:DVA opened at $192.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $202.69. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $171.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.18.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.54. DaVita had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 270.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVA. UBS Group raised their target price on DaVita from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on DaVita from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on DaVita from $158.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $199.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DVA

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total value of $9,887,579.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,440,571.40. The trade was a 27.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

Further Reading

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