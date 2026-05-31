Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 183,901 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428,690 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 183,901 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.17% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $130,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 34.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 51,657 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,271,530 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $8,546,264,000 after buying an additional 436,563 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 13,136 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 12,167 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 161,551 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $14,735,000 after buying an additional 19,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $3,908,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O'Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $86.88 on Friday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.42 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.06. The company has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.35 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $7,833,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,013.20. This trade represents a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,163,750. This trade represents a 52.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,530 shares of company stock worth $9,709,404. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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