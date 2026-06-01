Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 25,640 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,517 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 25,640 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of CVS Health worth $68,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

Get CVS Health alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $187,345,164.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,213,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at $586,842,501.45. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.88.

Read Our Latest Report on CVS

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $90.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $98.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. CVS Health's payout ratio is 117.18%.

CVS Health News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CVS Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CVS Health wasn't on the list.

While CVS Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here