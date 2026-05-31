Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,274 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,103 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $85,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $2,430,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $961,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyer Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $648,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 3,346 shares of company stock valued at $218,005 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $419.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The firm's fifty day moving average is $378.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $190.56 and a 52-week high of $430.55.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 24.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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