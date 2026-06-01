Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 4,528 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,652 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 4,528 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Stryker were worth $65,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,700 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 77,831 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Stryker Trading Up 0.2%

SYK stock opened at $305.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $117.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.78. The firm's 50-day moving average is $321.82 and its 200 day moving average is $348.10. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $281.00 and a 12 month high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Evercore set a $355.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $361.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $397.00 to $379.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $410.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $395.48.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total transaction of $1,481,697.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,728,937.45. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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