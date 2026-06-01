Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 57,026 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,065 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 57,026 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Ross Stores worth $59,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 7,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 142 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in Ross Stores by 1,080.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company's stock.

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Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $231.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.54. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.49 and a 52-week high of $237.41.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores's payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,506 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,980.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 104,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,331,883.20. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 1,881 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.13, for a total transaction of $400,897.53. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $460,147.67. This represents a 46.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,756 shares of company stock worth $5,521,004. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.18.

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Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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