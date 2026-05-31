Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 57,999 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,303,156 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 57,999 shares during the quarter. Welltower accounts for about 0.6% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of Welltower worth $241,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.5% during the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.6% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Welltower by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,279 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Welltower Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $206.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $145.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business's 50 day moving average is $208.54 and its 200 day moving average is $200.65. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.60 and a 52-week high of $221.68.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Welltower from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Welltower from $236.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Welltower from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho set a $239.00 price objective on Welltower in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $231.00.

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About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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