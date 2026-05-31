Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 6,052 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,488 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 6,052 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of McDonald's worth $139,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald's by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in McDonald's by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in McDonald's by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,456 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in McDonald's by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald's during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts: Sign Up

McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $279.42 on Friday. McDonald's Corporation has a 1 year low of $271.98 and a 1 year high of $341.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.43.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.McDonald's's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. McDonald's's payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on McDonald's from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on McDonald's from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on McDonald's from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $334.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MCD

McDonald's News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s recent quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS and revenue both topping estimates and sales rising year over year, reinforcing the view that the company’s core business remains resilient.

McDonald’s recent quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS and revenue both topping estimates and sales rising year over year, reinforcing the view that the company’s core business remains resilient. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain generally optimistic, with several firms keeping buy or overweight ratings and a consensus price target above the current trading range, which may help support sentiment.

Analysts remain generally optimistic, with several firms keeping buy or overweight ratings and a consensus price target above the current trading range, which may help support sentiment. Positive Sentiment: The company is teasing new marketing tie-ins such as a 2026 FIFA World Cup Happy Meal featuring Squishmallows, a move that could lift traffic and keep the brand top of mind with families and younger consumers. Article Title

The company is teasing new marketing tie-ins such as a 2026 FIFA World Cup Happy Meal featuring Squishmallows, a move that could lift traffic and keep the brand top of mind with families and younger consumers. Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s continues to attract investor interest, with multiple articles noting the stock is widely watched and that analysts are still fairly upbeat about its future prospects. Article Title

McDonald’s continues to attract investor interest, with multiple articles noting the stock is widely watched and that analysts are still fairly upbeat about its future prospects. Neutral Sentiment: An insider sale by Joseph Erlinger was disclosed, but the transaction was small relative to his remaining holdings and does not appear to signal a major change in outlook. Article Title

An insider sale by Joseph Erlinger was disclosed, but the transaction was small relative to his remaining holdings and does not appear to signal a major change in outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Several non-fundamental articles, including brand history and vintage-photo features, may boost visibility but are unlikely to materially affect earnings or valuation.

Several non-fundamental articles, including brand history and vintage-photo features, may boost visibility but are unlikely to materially affect earnings or valuation. Negative Sentiment: One recent article highlighted that McDonald’s has underperformed the broader consumer discretionary group over the past year, which may remind investors that the shares still face valuation and performance challenges. Article Title

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.11, for a total value of $93,276.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,370.74. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,918 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,485 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider McDonald's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McDonald's wasn't on the list.

While McDonald's currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here