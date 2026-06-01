Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 69,085 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,447 shares of the company's stock after selling 69,085 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Johnson Controls International worth $66,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,988,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 25,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 12,529 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 156,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.0%

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $134.05 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $99.11 and a 52 week high of $147.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.97.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%.The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Evercore began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $147.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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