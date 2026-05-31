Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 9,075 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,265 shares of the software company's stock after selling 9,075 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Adobe worth $74,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,369,395 shares of the software company's stock valued at $14,593,054,000 after buying an additional 344,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,632,009 shares of the software company's stock valued at $7,277,941,000 after purchasing an additional 352,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,531,678 shares of the software company's stock worth $4,027,170,000 after buying an additional 414,049 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $2,275,165,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,981,448,000 after buying an additional 1,952,994 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $405.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Adobe from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $338.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Adobe News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe is seeing renewed buying ahead of its expected June 11 earnings release, with investors likely adjusting positions and leaning into a valuation rebound after a prolonged reset in software stocks. Adobe shares rise as investors position ahead of next earnings and lean into a valuation rebound

Adobe is seeing renewed buying ahead of its expected June 11 earnings release, with investors likely adjusting positions and leaning into a valuation rebound after a prolonged reset in software stocks. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Adobe’s AI strategy, including AI agents and Acrobat becoming more of an AI workspace, which supports the view that Adobe can adapt its products to new workflows and defend its enterprise software franchise. Adobe Acrobat Studio review: Acrobat becomes an AI workspace

Recent commentary highlighted Adobe’s AI strategy, including AI agents and Acrobat becoming more of an AI workspace, which supports the view that Adobe can adapt its products to new workflows and defend its enterprise software franchise. Positive Sentiment: Adobe Analytics was named a “Champion” in Info-Tech Research Group’s 2026 Digital Analytics Data Quadrant, reinforcing the strength of Adobe’s analytics and customer-experience products. Top Digital Analytics Platforms Named 2026 Champions in Info-Tech Research Group's Data Quadrant Report

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,561,884.52. The trade was a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 7.4%

ADBE opened at $259.21 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.13 and a fifty-two week high of $421.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.11 and a 200-day moving average of $284.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.Adobe's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Adobe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adobe wasn't on the list.

While Adobe currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here