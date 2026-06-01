Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 94,124 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 94,124 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $47,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Community Bank lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,090 shares of company stock worth $2,618,500. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Arete Research lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.48.

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T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $187.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $202.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.31. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $261.56. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $196.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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