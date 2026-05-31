Free Trial
→ Your book is inside (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Written by MarketBeat
May 31, 2026
Philip Morris International logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Nomura Asset Management trimmed its Philip Morris International stake by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, selling 6,904 shares and ending with 846,714 shares worth about $135.8 million.
  • Philip Morris beat earnings expectations in its latest quarter, reporting $1.96 per share on $10.15 billion in revenue, both ahead of analyst estimates, with revenue up 9.1% year over year.
  • The company continues to pay a sizable dividend, recently declaring a quarterly payout of $1.47 per share, or $5.88 annually, for a 3.3% yield, while Wall Street currently rates the stock a Moderate Buy with a $192.56 average price target.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,714 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,904 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Philip Morris International worth $135,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,191 shares of the company's stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Philip Morris International by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 63,834 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,239,000 after buying an additional 29,040 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $177.67 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $169.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.22. The company has a market cap of $276.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.37. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.11 and a fifty-two week high of $193.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is presently 82.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Philip Morris International Right Now?

Before you consider Philip Morris International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Philip Morris International wasn't on the list.

While Philip Morris International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SpaceX Gets the Attention, But These 4 Stocks Could Get the Returns
SpaceX Gets the Attention, But These 4 Stocks Could Get the Returns
By Bridget Bennett | May 25, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
By MarketBeat | May 29, 2026
5 Stocks Winning the AI Race While Everyone Watches NVIDIA
5 Stocks Winning the AI Race While Everyone Watches NVIDIA
By Bridget Bennett | May 26, 2026
After NVIDIA, Broadcom's Earnings Are Next—Here's What to Watch
After NVIDIA, Broadcom's Earnings Are Next—Here's What to Watch
By Leo Miller | May 26, 2026
tc pixel
Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops
Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | May 27, 2026
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
By MarketBeat | May 28, 2026

Recent Videos

You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here‘s How to Find the Next One
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here's How to Find the Next One
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Energy Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
3 Energy Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Uncle Sam Just Invested $2B in Quantum. These 5 Stocks Could Be the Next NVDA.
Uncle Sam Just Invested $2B in Quantum. These 5 Stocks Could Be the Next NVDA.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines