Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,714 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,904 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Philip Morris International worth $135,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,191 shares of the company's stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Philip Morris International by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 63,834 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,239,000 after buying an additional 29,040 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $177.67 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $169.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.22. The company has a market cap of $276.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.37. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.11 and a fifty-two week high of $193.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is presently 82.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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