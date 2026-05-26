Nordson Corporation $NDSN Holdings Lifted by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 1,718.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,932 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,946 shares during the period. Nordson makes up approximately 0.2% of AlphaQuest LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AlphaQuest LLC's holdings in Nordson were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $278.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nordson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $308.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on NDSN

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN stock opened at $289.90 on Tuesday. Nordson Corporation has a 52-week low of $191.99 and a 52-week high of $305.28. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $275.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $740.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Nordson's payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nordson news, EVP Justin E. Hall sold 716 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.82, for a total value of $197,487.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,867.30. This represents a 32.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 3,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,960. This represents a 32.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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