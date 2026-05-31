Nordson Corporation $NDSN Shares Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 6,952.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,503 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 71,475 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.13% of Nordson worth $17,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Nordson by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 398.2% during the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NDSN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $278.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nordson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $311.29.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,793,960. This represents a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Justin E. Hall sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.82, for a total transaction of $197,487.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at $417,867.30. This represents a 32.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Nordson Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $287.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. Nordson Corporation has a 52-week low of $205.17 and a 52-week high of $305.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $740.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $728.78 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Nordson's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

See Also

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