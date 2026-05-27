Nordson Corporation $NDSN Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 2,513.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,016 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Nordson by 77.5% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter valued at $2,735,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 67.0% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 39,754 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nordson by 110.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 718,616 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $163,093,000 after purchasing an additional 376,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter valued at $2,748,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nordson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $308.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NDSN

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 3,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $868,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,793,960. This represents a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Justin E. Hall sold 716 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.82, for a total transaction of $197,487.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at $417,867.30. The trade was a 32.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Nordson Stock Down 0.7%

Nordson stock opened at $287.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.60. Nordson Corporation has a one year low of $194.68 and a one year high of $305.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $740.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Nordson's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

See Also

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