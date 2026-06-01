Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 726,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $658,656,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.52% of Monolithic Power Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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More Monolithic Power Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Monolithic Power Systems this week:

Negative Sentiment: EVP Saria Tseng disclosed a sale of 7,565 shares at an average price of $1,700, trimming her position by about 5%. Insiders at Monolithic Power have been actively selling lately, which can signal that management sees less near-term upside. Article Title

EVP Saria Tseng disclosed a sale of 7,565 shares at an average price of $1,700, trimming her position by about 5%. Insiders at Monolithic Power have been actively selling lately, which can signal that management sees less near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Director Jeff Zhou also sold 486 shares at $1,680, continuing a recent pattern of insider selling at MPWR. Multiple insider sales in a short period often pressure sentiment, even if the amounts are small relative to total holdings. Article Title

Director Jeff Zhou also sold 486 shares at $1,680, continuing a recent pattern of insider selling at MPWR. Multiple insider sales in a short period often pressure sentiment, even if the amounts are small relative to total holdings. Negative Sentiment: Separate coverage noted that insiders have sold roughly $515 million of Monolithic Power stock, reinforcing concerns that the shares may be getting expensive after a strong run. Article Title

Separate coverage noted that insiders have sold roughly $515 million of Monolithic Power stock, reinforcing concerns that the shares may be getting expensive after a strong run. Negative Sentiment: GuruFocus said MPWR still looks overvalued despite the recent rally, adding to valuation anxiety as the stock trades near its highs. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 7,565 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $12,860,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 144,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $245,170,600. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,561.40, for a total transaction of $18,736,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 166,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at $260,197,941.60. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 113,043 shares of company stock worth $160,829,940 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,566.21 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $643.36 and a 52-week high of $1,714.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,411.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1,163.08.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,599.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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