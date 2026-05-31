Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,436,262 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,134,311,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.47% of O'Reilly Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. United Community Bank increased its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 2.6%

ORLY opened at $86.88 on Friday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.42 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average of $94.06. The stock has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

Insider Activity

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,680. This trade represents a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $7,833,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at $165,013.20. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,530 shares of company stock valued at $9,709,404. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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