Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,637,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $456,752,000. Norges Bank owned 0.60% of Royal Caribbean Cruises as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company's stock.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $289.48 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $232.10 and a 52-week high of $366.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.86 and a 200-day moving average of $282.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $296.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $321.00 to $309.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho set a $380.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $344.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RCL

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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